Get your fishing poles strung and ready and pack a waterproof picnic, because the 2019 Lewis and Clark Big 10 showdown, put on by The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is this weekend.
Fishing enthusiasts from all over North Dakota, Montana and Saskatchewan will compete in a two-day catch and release tournament for a potential $30,000 first prize. The entry fee for a two-person team is $1,000, with 85% of the fees going back to the participants.
Walleye, sauger, and saugeye are the targets of this tournament and spectators are encouraged to root for their favorite team. The tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and participants are asked to report to the ranger station at the beginning. Kids are welcome to participate as well with responsible parental supervision.
For more information about the tournament, visit https://www.visitwilliston.com/calendar/LewisClarkBig10Rules/