Memoir writer and journalist Sue Skalicky likes to say that the most fertile soil on the earth is in the cemetery. That's because so many there died without telling their stories.
Skalicky would know, because it took her 10 years or so to tell her own story. That’s despite being a journalist by trade.
Too many people feel they have ordinary lives, Skalicky told the Williston Herald, with nothing of value to say. It’s a myth she hopes to bust with her own book, Change for a Penny, which talks about the value of telling your story, even to small audiences.
But Skalicky is doing more than just that.
In conjunction with Humanities North Dakota, Bismarck State College, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts, Skalicky will be presenting a memoir writing workshop in four communities including Williston and Watford City, to help people tell their stories large and small to the audiences that matter.
The first session, which is limited to the first 25 participants, will be free, and is geared toward helping people decide if memoir writing would be right for them. After that, there are five more sessions for a $50 fee, limited to the first 12 participants.
The workshop in Williston is from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Books on Broadway. Subsequent workshops in Williston and in Watford City will be twice monthly at the same. time on Sundays in November.
To register for the first class in either Williston or Watford City, visit www.humanities.org for a ticket.
Stories, Skalicky says, are powerful ways to influence the lives of those around us.
“We all have a story,” she said. “Often people think too big with their audience.”
She set out to tell her own story so that her seven children and grandchildren would know about pivotal points in her life.
“I wanted them to know where I finally learned to live and embrace my story,” she said. “And it has opened up conversations in my own family with my daughter and sons. When I’m long gone, my grandkids will have the books I’ve written.”
The book has reached a wider audience than just her family, however, to her surprise. And after the success of that first book, Skalicky is already at work on another book, this time a fiction thriller.
“It’s very much my life as well,” she said. “And I’m going to talk in the workshop about how you can write your story as nonfiction, or you can write it as fiction.”
There are many different routes into writing your own story, Skalicky said. It doesn’t have to be all words. Nor does it necessarily have to be written down on paper.
“My mom is writing her story by scanning in old photographs,” Skalicky said. “She puts them in a document and then types all her memories about that photo and what was happening.”
Others may feel more comfortable putting their story on an audio tape instead of writing it all down, Skalicky said. That is a valid memoir technique as well.
She, herself, has meanwhile started an email account for each of her grandchildren where she writes them letters. When the child turns 18, she will give them the password to the account. It will be a time capsule of their childhoods. This, too, is a form of memoir writing.
“Stories don’t have to have a huge worldwide audience to be valuable,” she said. “Everyone’s story matters and needs to be told. If we don’t, then others are missing out.”
One other common obstacle Skalicky hears from would-be memoir writers is the challenge of incomplete or hazy memories. But she has a strategy for overcoming that difficulty, too.
“In order to write my memoir, I invited my mom into the process,” she said. “I wrote it on Google Docs, and it took me a year to write it. She would go through it and call me and say, 'Oh so you were talking about your father and this happened … that is not exactly what happened.'”
By conducting interviews with others about the events in your life that you want to write about, you obtain a more well-rounded view of what happened. You get new perspectives on it that can be helpful not only to completing a memoir that will be meaningful to your audience, but that can spark interesting conversations with your family.
Skalicky is careful to distinguish memoir writing from autobiography.
“Autobiographies are dry,” she said. “This is not an autobiography where it’s the details of your life. It’s the meaning, the feeling and the change. It’s how (the events in your life) created who you are today. A memoir is full of life.”