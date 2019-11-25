November 25, 2019 — Lawrence Welk had become a national sensation, and tonight in 1946, Welk’s music was heard on his nightly program on WGN. The artist had come far indeed, but not without some changes.
Jay Bryant, a writer for the Napoleon Homestead, said 25 years ago in Napoleon, he had asked the lone accordionist to play “Carolina in the Morning.” Earlier this month in 1946, Bryant went to see Welk at the Trianon in Chicago and requested the same song. “It was a far cry from the original rendition,” said Bryant. “This time Lawrence Welk was directing a 15-piece orchestra that rates among the top bands in the nation.” Welk’s character, however, remained unchanged. He was still curious about the crops and his hometown of Strasburg.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.