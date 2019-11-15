The Williston Salvation Army will ring in a new season of giving during Kettle Kickoff 2019 at noon Friday, Nov. 22 at Cashwise featuring a special guest from City Hall giving
the first donation and the opportunity to sign up for bell ringing shifts this Christmas season.
“Our Christmas campaign is our biggest and most important fundraiser of the year,” said Lt. Joseph Irvine, Williston Salvation Army administrator. “Every dollar we raise during the Christmas season will be used to provide critical services for residents of Williston and Williams County throughout 2020.”
The Williston Salvation Army hopes to raise $70,000 during the 2019 Christmas season. All donations will fund local Salvation Army programs that provide food, clothing, shelter, family mentoring, disaster relief, and more for Williams County individuals and families in need.
Volunteer bell ringers are needed to staff seven kettle locations in Williston. Just two hours at a kettle raises an average of $60 for local Salvation Army services. Sign up to bell ring now at www.registertoring.com.
This Christmas season marks the first time that red kettles will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Every local kettle will have this technology, allowing donors to give electronically.
“The very first red kettle appeared in San Francisco in 1891, and since then, our kettle donors have only been able to donate with cash,” Irvine said. “We are excited about the new giving opportunities that Apple Pay and Google Pay will provide for The Salvation Army and our iconic red kettles.”