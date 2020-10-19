Certain areas of our state have become famous for their annual numbers of waterfowl that pass through the area. One of these areas lies around Kenmare, located along the Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge and situated between the Upper Souris Refuge and the Lostwood Refuge.
During fall migration, these refuges host more than 400,000 snow geese. Canada geese number from 25,000-30,000 annually in the area. These huge birds will stay into November or until water freezes over.
So what do the residents of the area do with all these geese that are passing through? Well, in the case of Kenmare, they host the annual GooseFest.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.