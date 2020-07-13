John Kasmer hopes that by this time next month, the golf tournament put on by the company he co-owns, Kasmer-Aafedt Oil, has officially raised $1 million for charity.
The tournament, which is set for Aug. 1 at The Links of North Dakota, is in its seventh year. Unlike some golf tournaments, which raise money for one cause or are put on by a non-profit, the Kasmer-Aafedt Oil Golf Tournament raises money for multiple organizations.
The company pays for golf, food and prizes.
"Everyone else will write the check directly to the non-profit of their choice," Kasmer told the Williston Herald.
The prizes the company gives out are $5,000 to the non-profit that has the most teams playing for it and $10,000 to the non-profit supported by the winning team.
Innumerable non-profits have gotten support from the tournament over the years. The first year, the tournament raised $55,000 for the Salvation Army. Things changed the second year.
"We just kind of fell into the way we're doing it and it's worked out really well," Kasmer said.
Teams can donate to any 501(c)3 non-profit, and there is a particular emphasis on donations to groups that support children and the needy. Among the projects that have gotten support are food pantries at schools so students have access to food. A donation to Williston State College went toward paying for room and board for students in need.
For golfers, there will be a prime rib and fried fish dinner, prepared by Williston Mayor Howard Klug, and there will also be hamburgers and brats on the course. The course, meanwhile, might be part of the allure.
"They get to play the No. 1 golf course in the state," Kasmer said of The Links. "It's a beautiful venue. We're so lucky to have it; we're so glad to be there."
People interested in playing in the tournament can contact Kasmer at 701-570-3636 or john@kaoil.net.