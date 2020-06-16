Henry Cox, one of the people who organized last year's first Juneteenth celebration in Williston, didn't think there would be an event this year.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic made such an event seem doubtful. But the unrest nationwide changed his mind and made him think it was more important than ever.
"Juneteenth is not a protest," he said. "It's not a demonstration. It's a celebration of our liberties."
The day, June 19, dates back to 1865 and is the oldest national celebration of the end of slavery.
This year, the event will be at Spring Lake Park, near the dog park area, from 4 p.m. until sundown. This year's event will be different from last year's.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, there isn't going to be food served. Instead, there will be places for people to barbecue and eat food they bring.
There won't be entertainment this year. Instead, it's going to be a chance for people to relax and gather while celebrating freedom.
That, Cox said, is something everyone should do more often.