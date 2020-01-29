January 29, 2020 — On this day in 1981, Jon Gordon Langseth Jr. was born in Fargo.
Growing up as a child Fargo, you might expect young Jon to become a Bison football fan, or a fan of winter sports. But Jon wasn’t like other boys his age. He had a special determination and drive.
One evening, Jon’s father took him to see the Bad Medicine Blues Band play in Fargo. After some guitar lessons by the band’s guitar player, Ted Larson, Jon joined the band. And at age 12, Jon Gordon Langseth Jr. became Jonny Lang, with the band renamed “Kid Jonny Lang and The Big Bang.” Jonny’s first album with the band was released when he was just 13 years old.
After a move to Minneapolis, 15-year-old Jonny was signed with A&M Records. Lie to Me, his first album under his new label, was critically acclaimed and sold millions of copies, earning multi-platinum status.
At age 16, Jonny had a life other teens his age only dreamed of. As word got around about of his talent and his “child prodigy” status, Jonny headed out on tours with such music greats as the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, blues legend B.B. King and Sting. Rolling Stone magazine stated, “Jonny can’t legally drink, smoke or vote, but can do everything with a guitar except have it bring in the morning paper.”
After releasing another album, earning a Grammy nomination, and more world tours, Jonny was asked to play at the White House for President and Mrs. Clinton.
While other 23 year olds were searching for their first serious job, finishing up their college degrees or finding their first “real apartment.” Jonny was asked by rock legend Eric Clapton to play at the Crossroads Guitar Festival. The festival was a benefit for the Eric Clapton-founded Crossroads Center in Antiqua, helping those with alcohol and drug addictions.
Jonny converted to Christianity in 2002. His conversion became a huge influence on his style and song writing. His 2006 album Turn Around had a real gospel feel. The recording won Jonny his first Grammy award, for “Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.”
Jonny said the following about his experiences: “Going out on the road with Aerosmith and the Rolling Stones, the biggest thing was being humbled. You know where you stand, and you get an idea of what it takes to make it. Basically, what it boils down to is this: Great musicians are a dime a dozen, but it’s all the really nice guys who are still there.”
