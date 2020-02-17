To inspire and elevate the impact that youth can have on their communities, the trustees of the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust have created the Dream It + Do It Youth Challenge.
The challenge is an opportunity for young people in Divide County to get up to $10,000 to put their dreams into action, working individually or in teams of up to three. Young people in grades seven through 12 are asked to think of projects that add to the quality of life in the Divide County area and submit them for funding consideration to the Andrist Trust trustees. Project ideas can run the gamut from community art and music projects to events, charity, and beautification programs.
“Youth are the future of rural North Dakota, and we are excited to provide an opportunity for youth in Divide County to exercise their creativity and problem solving skills to make the quality of life for their neighbors better,” trustee Levi Andrist, said.
In addition to up to $10,000 in project funds, selected recipients will also receive a $5,000 scholarship to their postsecondary institution of choice, ensuring that students committed to giving back to the community are able to access needed educational opportunities.
“Strengthening hometown roots and investing in postsecondary education is an excellent way to support youth to think about returning home after furthering their education to live and work in the communities of Divide County,” trustee Stan Andrist, said.
The guidelines for the challenge are:
● Youth in Divide County are encouraged to apply, either as individuals or in teams of up to three.
● To be eligible, students must be in seventh through 12th grades.
● Projects must focus on improving the quality of life in Divide County communities.
● Projects must be completed within 12 months of award.
● Project requests must not exceed $10,000, although the overall project costs can be much more.
● Payments toward projects will be provided based on actual expenses.
● Applications are due March 31.
“John and Elaine believed in supporting the big dreams of young people. Through the youth challenge, we are able to cultivate and bring to fruition the big dreams of young people in Divide County,” Steve Andrist said. “We are so proud that we are able to continue their legacy in this way.”
The John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust’s community investments are administered by the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. More information on the Andrist Charitable Trust’s Dream It + Do It Youth Challenge can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.