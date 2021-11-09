November 9, 2021 — Sometimes the truth hurts, and even offends, but that didn’t stop Sam Clark and C.H. Crockard, publishers of Jim Jam Jems from writing the truth in a blatant manner.
The magazine’s forward warned of the material enclosed in Jim Jam Jems’s colorful cover: “Here in the confines of this little booklet, we can say that which appeals to us, without fear of the result....Here we will let our imagination run riot;...we intend to write just whatever we damn please and say just as much....Kind reader have a care; if you are one of those ‘holier-than-thou’ individuals who dislike plain unvarnished truth, then delve no farther into this volume, for what is written here may shock your immortal soul, may shatter your faith in humanity and forever damn you–damn you.”
The publication was widely read, but at least one “holier-than-thou” individual delved too deep. Today in 1912, Clark and Crockard were indicted by the federal grand jury in Fargo for sending “obscene and immoral” reading matter in interstate mail. Meanwhile, news dealers throughout the state and in Minneapolis and St. Paul were also being arrested for selling the publication. Jim Jam Jems, however, continued “selling like hot-cakes,” and Clark and Crockard continued publishing the booklet throughout the trials.
Clark and Crockard contended the guilty conviction. The publishers insisted that the publication was in no way obscene and even helped bring several people to justice through exposure in the magazine. Their mission, they said, “was the cleaning up of some of the filthiness existing in the country.” For them, the magazine was just political and social commentary. Their commentary, however, often turned to those in charge, whether it was the church or political officials. To the state, however, the publication was obscene, and the District Attorney’s intention was to protect the home by putting the publishers out of business.
For the next five years, Clark and Crockard contended the conviction, and the trials often flopped back and forth between guilty and not guilty. The legal battle finally ended December 1917 when they were found guilty.
Jim Jam Jems continued to circulate, however, and Clark and Crockard retained the colorful voice in later issues. Clark later moved to Minneapolis, and began taking on other endeavors. He spent less time on the publication, and the August 1929 issue was the last of Jim Jam Jems.
