A community show at the James Memorial Art Center in February will have a mask theme.
The show, entitled "Put a Mask On It," will run in Gallery II from Feb. 1 through 26.
The James is calling for submissions from the public for the show. Pieces can be either 2D or 3D; the only requirement is that it’s an object — person, thing, animal, etc. — with a mask. Get creative! There will be a prize award for the most creative entry for both youth and adult submissions.
Pieces must be dropped off at the James during the last week of January during regular office hours. If pieces are mailed, they must be at the James no later than Jan. 29. Artists may submit up to three pieces. For more information, call 701-774-3601 or email jmps@nemont.net.