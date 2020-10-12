The James Memorial Art Center’s Soup’s On fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with call-in orders for delivery starting at 10 a.m. and take out starting at 11 a.m. Delivery available only for a minimum of four orders.
The cost is a suggested donation of $10 per person. This includes homemade soup, bread, a drink and dessert. Choice of about six homemade soups and a large variety of handmade desserts, although no choice on the desserts as they will be put with meals randomly.
Soup choices will be posted on the James’ Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the James website on Monday, Nov. 9. This year’s Soup’s On will be Take-Out or Delivery only.
Proceeds will go toward projects and operating costs for the James Memorial Art Center.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, please contact the James at 701-774-3601.