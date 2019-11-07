“Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”
Those words from the late President Theodore Roosevelt are words Randy Hatzenbuhler lives by to this day.
Hatzenbuhler was quoted as saying, “Rod Tjaden hired me in 1988; so strange as it sounds, next year I will ‘touch’ my fifth decade of work in Medora.”
He added, “the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation has given me a chance to work hard at work worth doing. I am excited to continue that work with the TR Medora Foundation.”
While the focus of his work will be changing, he will now be facing dual responsibilities, working hand-in-hand with the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation (TRPLF).
Hatzenbuhler, who serves as the president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF), will now take on the added responsibility as the lead fund-raiser for construction of the TR Presidential Library that is proposed to be built in Medora.
A native of Mandan, Hatzenbuhler has worked for the TRMF more than 30 year and has been a big part of the raising of more than $60 million in gifts that have developed Medora, even further.
We recall Hatzenbuhler being hired back then and have worked with him in promoting Medora, for a very long time.
He began working for the late Rod Tjaden back in 1988 and has served in his role as president of the TRMF since 1997.
Just a few years into his leadership role we worked with him and the late Wade Westin to offer the Teddy Talent Trek, then as a part of the Williston Sports and Recreation show.
The TTT will now be entering its 20th season, thanks to great support.
A new role
Hatzenbuhler now takes on an executive director of development title, assuring the necessary funds are raised to construct the library.
We learned the TR Presidential Library Foundation (TRPLF) and TRMF agreed that the time is right for a Presidential Library for the 26th president, calling it as a great prize for the state of North Dakota.
At the same time the two foundations will operate as separate entities.
Plans for the Library call for it to be located in or near the TR National Park.
Credits his team
Hatzenbuhler praised his team by saying, “we have a strong executive team at TRMF. Mike Beaudoin, COO, leads this team that includes: Clarence Sitter — CFO; Kinley Slauter — Properties and Attractions Director; Michele Enderud — HR Director; Joslyn Tooz — Development Director; and Justin Fisk — Marketing Director.”
At the same time Ed Schafer, former governor and son of Medora founder, the late Harold Schafer, serves as chairman of the TRMF board.
Hatsenbuhler credits the vision of the TR Presidential Library along with his “very capable executive team,” has led to a cooperative agreement that will shift his primary focus to raising funds for the TR Presidential Library.
He did add, “as the TRMF president, I will maintain my responsibility for vision and strategy — and working hard at work worth doing.”
Looking back
Chances are, if it had not been for the wisdom of Harold Schafer, way back in 1962, all this would not be taking place.
He believed Medora to be a special place worthy of national interest and importance.
From 1965 and the beginning of the famed Medora Musical, to more than 50 years still running strong.
We first met Schafer in Williston when he was being inducted into the state American Legion baseball Hall of Fame a few years back.
For years Schafer provided the state championship team with a new set of uniforms, bearing the name Gold Seal.
Schafer was a great host throughout his time in Medora, and his leadership was outstanding.
There are big plans in the works for Medora, and you can bet the elder Schafer would approve.
We’ll make every effort to keep readers up to date with the changes.
In the meantime we send out a Scope Salute to Hatzenbuler for the courage to take on two major tasks.
Medora Christmas
While you are still thinking about Medora, we must remind you the annual Medora Christmas Show is set for another season.
The cast will be hitting the road and Williston is among the locations.
You can plan on a 7:30 p.m. performance at the WHS auditorium on Dec. 5.
We plan to see your there.
Should you have folks in any of these area communities alert them about the visit.
This is one concert you should plan as a part of your Christmas plans.
Prior to Williston, Bill Sorensen and company will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Watford City High School on Dec. 4.
Folks around Grenora will be able to enjoy the show at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the high school auditorium.
The cast will be back in Medora on Dec. 7 for two performances at the Old Town Hall Theater.
These shows are being held in conjunction with the annual Cowboy Christmas being staged Dec. 6-8 in Medora.
For ticket information call 1-800-MEDORA1 or go online and visit http://www.medora.com.
Check gift shop
Hey folks, now that we have you in the spirit you just might want to check out the gift shop at your local hospital right here in Williston.
Word has it the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland Party will be offering a Christmas Preview from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday (Nov. 9).
You will be able to enjoy some coffee and cookies, while you can register for some surprise door prizes.
Now that sounds like your time to drop by for a visit.
The invitation goes out to one and all.
You just might find some gifts to check off your list.
Gophers ranked
With the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team cracking the Top 20 there are a lot of folks finally excited about Big Ten football once again.
Fans throughout the Upper Midwest are standing tall as the Gophers, under the eye of P.J. Fleck, come in off the bye week at 8-0.
The game on Saturday against Penn State can be seen across the country as the visitors come into play ranked No. 4 in the bowl championship standings.
It would be a huge feather in the hat of Fleck if he can direct the Gophers to another win.
Plans call for a sellout crowd to be on hand at TCF Stadium to cheer the Gophers on.
Row the Boat and Ski-U-Mah!
Bison at home
Football fans can also keep eyes on the North Dakota State University Bison who come in at 9-0, hosting Western Illinois at the FargoDome on Saturday.
This will be the Harvest Bowl and the Bison have only two regular season games remaining before thoughts turn toward another national crown.
It will be Horns Up as the Bison go to battle once again.
Veterans Day
Just another Monday.
Not so, as we approach the middle of November.
Come Monday (Nov. 11), this might be a holiday for some, but more important is the fact the day is set aside to honor all veterans who have put on a uniform in defense of their country.
It’s certainly not too much to ask if there is a service in your area for you to make an effort to attend.
This is one way of simply saying Thanks.
We can tell you it means a lot!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.