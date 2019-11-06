November 6, 2019 — At this point in 1952, Harvey High School football players and fans were trying to get something straight. Were they the Central Conference champs or weren’t they? They were undefeated going into the final game, which ended in a tie. With Rugby. Which was also undefeated going into the final game.
What to do? Harvey played more games than Rugby that season, so technically they had more wins and should claim top honors. BUT, Harvey’s season opener with Carrington had also ended in a tie. Ties count as a half win and a half loss. Because Harvey had two tie games, and Rugby only had one, Rugby squeaked by with top honors.
In other 1952 conference battles, only Riverdale, Page, Larimore and Lisbon had perfect seasons.
