August 25, 2020 — Many a North Dakota farmer has helplessly watched a promising crop get hailed out.
In August of 1912, a ten-mile wide hailstorm swept from the northeast to the southwest, hitting the town of St. Thomas. A Towner County news story read, “Practically all of the windows in St. Thomas were broken by the hail stones, while the wind worked havoc with some of the poorly constructed buildings. The roof of the livery barn was blown off and several other buildings were blown down. A number of granaries on farms in that territory were also blown over,” the story read. “The hailstones measured about three inches and a half in diameter.”
