With the pheasant season set to open on Saturday the good folks in Grenora are offering a great way to get your day off on the right foot.
The Grenora Wrestling Boosters Club will be hosting a Pheasant Opener Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Horizon Resources Shop located in Zahl.
Katelyn Jespersen, who serves as secretary for the club, tells us they will be serving pancakes, sausage, breakfast burritos, coffee, juice, and water.
Now that sounds like a perfect way to enjoy a great meal, while helping support the wrestling club at the same time.
This will be a free-will donation for the meal.
“We are a new non-profit (501c3) organization that helps raise funds for our area’s K-12 wrestlers. The funds are for things like sending kids to camps, buying equipment, mats, or new singlets,” said Jespersen.
Jespersen noted, “we are located in a prime pheasant location for your hunting season kickoff.”
With that being said, “we are hoping to continue this fundraiser annually if it proves to be successful.”
There will be signs along the highways as well, guiding you to the breakfast location.
This should also serve as a safety reminder for those driving on country roads.
Meanwhile, enjoy the breakfast and be safe out in the fields.
Auxiliary sale
Fall is a time of fundraising for the local hospital Auxiliary and that led Marilyn McGinley to say, “here we go again.”
The Masquerade Jewelry ‘19 sale is now just a few days away.
The sale is scheduled to be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the McCauley room, located on the hospital grounds.
McGinley notes, “we do these hours to accommodate teachers and other workers.
It’s best you pencil in those dates and times if you want to cash in.
This fundraiser has been very popular through the years.
McGinley offered, “this is a good opportunity to early shop for stocking stuffers at a great price, with $5 an item being affordable for most.”
Use of funds
She went on to say, “we are using our funds this time for another bili light as this is a light therapy tool used to treat newborn jaundice.”
The blue light beams called bili lights help prevent newborns from brain damage and other complications.
McGinley concluded, “the hospital to date has delivered 754 babies this year and more to come in 2019.
Nate to Tulane
Speaking of hospitals, that subject takes us directly into our next topic.
You might recall it wasn’t that long ago we were telling you about Nate MacMaster and his time spent as the drum major for the Ohio State University Marching Band.
It has been a while since he took off that uniform and we now have an update.
We can now tell you Nate has been accepted into Tulane University School of Medicine MD class of 2024.
While switching colleges, that doesn’t mean his favorite colors will change.
“I will always be a Buckeye in scarlet and gray, but it sure feels good to add some olive green,” said Nate.
Along with being married to Chrissy, there have been a lot of exciting things taking place, with more to come for this young couple.
We send out a Scope Salute and if Nate can become a drum major and perform before more than 107,000 fans, becoming a doctor is a good bet.
Cemetery walk
With Halloween just over two weeks away we want to call your attention to a fun area event.
You will have an opportunity to join with the ghosts at the historic Fort Buford as they tell stories of how they came to reside there.
Now if you believe that, you will have to venture out to Fort Buford for the annual Cemetery Walk planned from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (CDT) on Oct. 19.
Fort Buford is under the guidance of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
We have learned programs and refreshments will be available at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center throughout the evening.
If you need advance information you can call (701) 572-9034.
Meatballs near
Hey folks, a gentle reminder that the 33rd annual Meatball Dinner over at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is drawing near.
You should note, the 6:30 p.m. closing time is new this year.
If unable to attend, you should know that take-outs and deliveries are available until 5:30 p.m. only.
Prices have been set at $12 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and $2 for children under 6.
The church is located at 1024 West 6th St. and the telephone number you need to know is (701) 572-3724.
New airport
Things really do change.
We recall coming on the scene in Williston some 35 years ago and back then the town was fortunate to have an airport.
At least we thought so.
Sloulin Field, as we recall, was named for some local war heroes.
Located on the north edge of town, the facility was then the home of Big Sky Airlines.
During that time it was a struggle to attract and retain airlines, as the numbers just didn’t add up.
But, as the town continued to move north, Sloulin Field seemed to be in the middle of the town.
A new terminal and hanger were constructed along the way.
With the oil production heating up and the numbers coming together, the call was for a new airport and enter Williston Basin International Airport (XWA).
The new beginning is definitely an exciting period of time.
However, we can’t forget about the pioneers like Jack Daniels and others who fought to maintain an airport, while the name of Sloulin Field should also be preserved as a part of the history of the Williston Basin.
