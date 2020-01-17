(SPM Wire) Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed annually on the third Monday of January, is much more than a three-day weekend. It’s an opportunity to honor Dr. King’s legacy by participating in a service project that addresses social problems in your community. Here are a few project ideas to consider:
• Boost job readiness: For many members of the community, simple barriers exist to securing a good job. You can help job-seekers tighten their applications by assisting with resume preparation and conducting practice interviews. For guidance, look to organizations offering these services, such as Dress for Success, which helps women navigate gender-based biases in the world of work. This is also a good organization to give gently used professional attire a second life.
• Narrow the literacy gap: There are currently 6.6 million U.S. children from birth through age 8 on track for reading failure, according to The Literacy Lab. Help narrow the achievement gap by volunteering your time to an organization offering free tutoring to young people.
• Combat loneliness: Loneliness is an epidemic for America’s elderly population, and unfortunately many seniors don’t receive frequent visits from friends and family, if at all. Combat isolation by visiting a senior center or nursing facility and connecting with its residents.