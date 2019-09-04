While Mother Nature is making her move, there’s still plenty to do in the great outdoors before fall has a grip on you.
Sure signs of fall include the ND Chokecherry Festival now in the rear view mirror, along with the kickoff of the National Football League looming.
Add to that the Medora Musical is only days away from calling it yet another season.
More on that later.
On the local front we want to remind you to plan on attending Gospel in The Park from 2-6 p.m. this Sunday, right here in Williston.
In this case, the park is Harmon and the Virgil Syverson Performance Center will come to life with music once again.
Plans call for a number of local talented performers to share the stage throughout the afternoon, while an Open Mic is planned from 5-6 p.m.
You are being asked to simply bring your favorite lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy a great afternoon of music.
Hey, you just might want to grab a sweater or sweatshirt for added comfort, as evening closes in.
We understand plans call for vendors to be on hand in the park as well.
It’s great to see the VSPC is being used for outdoor events of this nature.
From here on out, participants in outdoor events will have to live with whatever is dished out.
MEDORA TO END
If you haven’t worked in a visit to Medora this summer your time is running out.
As a matter of fact the musical and pitchfork fondue will wrap up the 2019 season on Saturday.
That means you have only three more nights to check these events out.
However, the Gospel Brunch will be offered Friday through Sunday, before putting that event to rest.
We have learned Bully Pulpit, the award winning golf course, will remain open as long as weather permits.
So, if you want to round out your weekend plans, you can call 1-800-MEDORA1 or visit the website at http://www.medora.com.
Meanwhile, don’t forget about the famed Cowboy Christmas set for Dec. 6-8.
Watch for further details on that as it unfolds.
BEDDING FAIR
If you haven’t had a chance to drop by the 14th annual Bedding Fair, you still have one last chance.
But, you had better hurry.
This event, sponsored by the CHI St. Alexius/Williston Medical Center Auxiliary, will open this morning from 7 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The event is being staged at the Liston Room on the campus of CHI.
A number of new items were to be featured this year.
Funds from the event go to a great cause.
This year they plan to purchase a Zoom cart for the hospital, allowed for easier transfer of patients.
Over the past 13 years the local Auxiliary has provided $40,000 for hospital needs.
We send out a Scope Salute to members of the Auxiliary.
TWINS ON ROLL
After jumping out to a 6-0 advantage and being able to nail down a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, proved the Minnesota Twins are able to compete with the big boys.
But, they surely can’t rest on that win, although the league-leading margin over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central swelled to 6-and-one/half games.
But with more play against Boston, the Twins must save some arms for what lies ahead.
The Twins, without a day off will go head-to-head with the Indians, Friday through Sunday, at the friendly confines of Target Field.
But, three key games remain on the road, as the Twins travel to Cleveland Sept. 13-15, making for an interesting finish.
PACKERS AT BEARS
Tonight not only launches the 100th season of the National Football League, it also is the night to kickoff of the 2019 season.
That will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, where the Bears host the Green Bay Packers in a 7:20 CDT kickoff, on NBC prime time television.
These NFC North rivals should make for a great way to get the professional grid season underway.
The Bears come in with a strong defense while quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to prove he is king of the turf.
Football play continues with two games on Monday Night.
The first will find Houston at New Orleans, while the late game on the West Coast will have Denver invading Oakland.
That should be enough to get you rolling.
QVALE IS INJURED
Former Williston Coyote and Nebraska Cornhusker Brent Qvale, listed at 6-7, 315 pounds, is posted on the Reserve/Injured list for the New York Jets.
The Jets are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills in the season opener on Sunday.
We’ll make every effort to keep you updated on the status of Qvale’s injury.
We know he was working hard and in his fifth season was looking to work himself into the starting lineup.
VIKES HOST FALCONS
Look for the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins to open the NFC North by hosting the Atlanta Falcons of the NFC South.
That is set for noon on Sunday with the game being played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings made some changes and the faces should have an impact.
Mike Zimmer is looking for much better results from his team this season.
Best thing to do is get the season open and go from there.
Skol!
