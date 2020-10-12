October 12, 2020 — First-time visitors to Minot, North Dakota, are often surprised to find a Norwegian Stave Church in the town’s center. The large wooden church, located in the Scandinavian Heritage Park, is a full-scale replica of the 750-year-old Gol Stave Church currently located in the Bygdøy Folk Museum near Oslo, Norway.
During the Christianization period of Scandinavia, churches were built throughout Norway. Historians estimate there may have been as many as one thousand wooden stave churches built in Norway between 1100 and 1300. Remarkably, twenty-eight churches are still standing today, including the Gol Stave Church.
Construction of Minot’s stave church began in 1999 after a groundbreaking ceremony was held on this day in 1999.
The desire for a stave church began with the inspiration of a Minot doctor, Myron Peterson. He and his wife Gail chaired the construction committee, donated nearly $300,000 to the project and made at least ten research and fact-finding trips to Norway to ensure the church would be an exact replica of the original.
Steve Peterson, the son of Dr. Myron Peterson, carved some of the interior furnishings including the baptismal font. He also left his mark on the exterior. Upon close observation above the exterior eastern portal, visitors may notice one dragon appears to be smiling; an artistic signature of Steve Peterson.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.