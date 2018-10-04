Get ready for ghosts, goblins and good times!
With the Halloween season in full swing, many can't wait to take part in frightening festivities celebrating the holiday. Locally, there are different spooky events for people to enjoy.
The 14th Annual Fort Buford Cemetery Walk takes place on Oct. 20, and will feature activities at both the Ft. Buford historic site and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center. Kerry Finsaas, assistant site supervisor, said the popular event brings in several hundred visitors each year. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., community members and volunteers from the 6th Infantry will be dressed in character, sharing the stories of those buried in Ft. Buford's cemetery. The storytellers will be "ghosts," telling the true stories of who they were and how they came to be buried at the site. Finsaas says the characters vary, from soldiers and scouts to woodcutters and civilians, all who have a historical tie to the site.
Tours will be broken up into groups of about 20 and start about every 10 minutes. Staff members will then take the groups through the cemetery to meet each of the "ghosts" and hear their stories. Finsaas says the stories themselves are short, often around five minutes each, and are family-friendly. Finsaas said they hope to have between six and eight story-tellers on hand. She added that anyone planning to attend should dress for the weather, especially with the recent snow. For those attending who may get a bit of a chill, the Confluence Interpretive Center will be hosting hot cocoa, coffee, hot apple cider and Halloween treats to help warm up. The Cemetery Walk is free and open to the public.
In Williston, The Frontier Museum will be hosting their annual ghost stories on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Similar to the Cemetery Walk, the eighth annual event will feature spooky stories from around the area, told by board members in each of the museum's historic buildings. Darin Henderson, board president, says the local tales are mostly family-friendly, and added that it's usually not the youngsters who get spooked.
"I think the adults get more frightened by some of them more than the children do," he said. "We've got a couple of pretty good local stories that we've dug up that we maybe embellish a little bit. Williston was a wild west town, there were strange things that happened. I'm not saying there are ghosts...but things have gone on."
The event itself takes about an hour, with groups spending about 10 to 15 minutes with each storyteller. If visitors get the chills, either from the stories or the weather, there will be treats and refreshments on hand, including hot apple cider. Tickets for the event are $3 in advance for students and adults, and $5 for adults and $3 for students at the door. Ages 6 and under are free. Henderson said the event is a way to showcase not only the terrifying true tales from around the region, but to learn a little, too.
"It's a chance to come out with the family and have fun and see a little bit of history, even if it's in the dark," he said. "It's a touchstone to our past, like the rest of the museum. It's a place you can go and touch the past, and it's important for people to be able to do that."
Contact The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center at 701-572-9034 for details on the Cemetery Walk on Oct 20, or the Frontier Museum at 701-580-2145 for information on the Annual Frontier Museum Ghost Stories on Oct 26.