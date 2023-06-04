Getting to know Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast and Miss North Dakota's Teen 2022 Olivia Rossland:
Favorite unusual food
Rossland: “I always tell people my favorite food is potatoes, and I get weird looks. … I like peanut butter and pickles. I blame my grandpa because he fed me those.”
Kast: “I really like making toast with peanut butter on it, and with an egg on top, and then honey. … I live off of deer sausage.”
Favorite local restaurant
Rossland, regarding Williston: “Probably the brewery [Williston Brewing Company]. You can go there fancy, and you can go there in sweats.”
Kast, regarding Minot: “Probably the Starving Rooster.”
Funny story from the past year
Kast: “When you go to schools, you always get funny questions. That can range from ‘Do you like pineapples?’ to ‘What’s your favorite medieval character?’
Rossland: “I had a football game in the morning. I came from that football game to the Grand Forks local. I had five minutes. I looked at the script, and all of a sudden, I couldn’t read anymore. Sidni and I laugh about that to this day, about the day I couldn’t read.”
Getting started in scholarship competitions
Rossland: In 2018, I started as a Miss North Dakota dancer. I danced in pageants as filler for about three years. In 2019, I was Miss Williston Outstanding Teen. I had [the title] two years because of covid.”
Kast: “I did not start competing until the scary age of 22. Many will go through life starting at the teen stage and preteen stage. My experiences in life before Miss North Dakota are what made me feel qualified to compete."
Making connections
Kast: “The best connections are with kids. One of my favorites was when I spoke at a high school. I told them about my personal story of falling in love with weightlifting. A lot of people see Miss North Dakota, and they don’t think weightlifting. Having that one-on-one connection with someone makes me happy because I felt that way at their age.”
Rossland: “I went to Minot and was able to speak to a 50-and-older crowd. I was the speaker for that day and spoke about my year and experiences and how much the organization means to me. It was so cool to see people who were connected to Williston and people who knew my name and had been following me.”
Getting political
Rossland: “When I competed, I was asked if I saw a Roe v. Wade protest outside my school, would I leave the classroom to join or stay in class to learn.
“I didn’t have personal experiences with pregnancy or abortion, so I didn’t think I could speak to that, so I said I would stay in the classroom and educate myself. But if I had the right knowledge to join the debate, I would.”
Kast: “I haven’t been asked a political question since Miss North Dakota.”
Taken by surprise
Kast: “My first onstage question ever was: ‘In your resume, it says you like to cook. What’s your favorite thing to cook?’ I was not expecting that. I said breakfast burrito.”
Total respect
Kast, on Rossland: “She’s on the dance team in the freshman year of college all at the same time she’s being Miss North Dakota's Teen.”