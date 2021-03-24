A benefit is being held for a Williston woman and longtime member of the Williston Herald team.
Carla Huravitch was a part of the Williston Herald for more than 25 years, working in the circulation department before moving to sales. Huravitch left the Herald around 2014, but has remained a lifelong Williston resident. Over the last year, Huravitch has experienced several medical issues, requiring multiple medical procedures. Unable to work since September 2020, Huravitch has been traveling to various facilities to receive her treatments, resulting in a significant financial burden.
Huravitch's best friend Laurie Flexhaug, another former Williston Herald employee, has been organizing a fundraising benefit for her, collecting donations from various local businesses and individuals. A formal benefit will be held on Friday, April 2 from 5 p.m. to midnight at Buster's Bar.
Buster's owner Marti Pankowski is donating use of the location for the event, with local musician (and yet another former Herald employee) Mick Soiseth of Balderdash providing entertainment.
A free-will donation slushburger feed will kick off at 5 p.m., as will the silent auction. More than 25 items have been donated from local businesses including Ritter Brothers, Ashley Furniture, Pepsi and more. Funds will be used to help to defray medical and travel costs.
The auction wraps up at 7:30 p.m., when Soiseth and drummer Kyle Barstad take the stage, playing until midnight. Donations can also be dropped off at Buster's Bar directly, or given to Gate City Bank in Williston for the Carla Huravitch Benefit.
Additionally, eight donation buckets are located around town at Slater's, Pete's Brewhaha, M & H, Bill's Back 40, Lonnie's Roadhouse, Super Pumper and Horizon Resources. Donations will be accepted until April 1. Call or text 701-203-8905 to arrange drop-off or pickup.