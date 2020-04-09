April 9, 2020 — If you were alive in 1682 — and living in a large portion of what is now North Dakota — you would have theoretically become French on this date. Having discovered the mouth of the Mississippi River, Rene-Robert de LaSalle claimed for France the river, its tributaries, and all the land in between. LaSalle named the territory Louisiana in honor of King Louis XIV, who supported his expedition.
LaSalle originally moved from France to Canada to farm but became a fur trader instead. When the Iroquois Indians talked of a great river to the sea, LaSalle became convinced it was the great mythical route to the Far East. France sold it to the United States in 1803, which led to its exploration by Lewis and Clark, beginning the following year.
