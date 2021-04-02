The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement have joined forces and will be freezin’ for a reason — the Special Olympics of North Dakota.
The groups are bringing the Polar Plunge to Williston on Saturday, April 17 at Spring Lake Park.
Registration will also be available starting at 11 a.m. April 17 at the park. Those brave enough to take the plunge will start jumping at 12:30 p.m. This is going to be a family event. Even if you do not plan to jump, please come out and watch others take the plunge to support the Special Olympics of North Dakota. There will be free food, beverages, and entertainment. Donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics of ND.
The Polar Plunge challenges people to brave the icy waters and raise funds and awareness for those athletes with intellectual disabilities. Raise a minimum of $75 in pledges to take the plunge or sponsor someone who is up to the challenge. For more information and to pre-register today, go to www.specialolympicsnd.org.