During this festive time of year, overindulging on sweets is almost expected. After a Halloween filled with sugar, come down and bring the kids to Crossfit Volkse Fitness Center and be inspired to stay fit this holiday season. This Friday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., a five-week course entitled Friday Night Lights kicks off, where athletes are given five varying series of intense exercises to complete. Anyone is welcome to come down and spectate and Crossfit Volkse is willing to work with all prospective new members and answer any questions.
There is no better feeling than helping those in need. This Saturday Bras for a Cause is hosting their Seventh Annual bra auction at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds to help women with breast cancer and their families. From 4 to 8 p.m. the silent auction will have bras as well as other items to bid on and at 6 p.m. there will be a live auction featuring models wearing custom bras. Everyone 21 years and over is invited to attend this wonderful charitable event and help continue the fight against breast cancer.
Prom season will be here before you know it so Bride to Be and More and Style Uncorked Boutique want to help young ladies look their best for it no matter their price range. This Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. all ladies are encouraged to bring their gently used evening gowns and wedding gowns and sell them to prom queens to be. All young ladies wishing to purchase a gown must use cash as no cards will be able to be processed through the store. Help a young lady with unlimited potential look the way she always dreamed and clear some space in your closet this weekend.
If you’re up for a bit of a weekend drive, the Missouri Yellowstone Interpretive Center is hosting the Sunrise Brass Band concert from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday to celebrate our veterans before Veterans Day and bring together music fans of all ages. There will be refreshments, dancing and various musical performances of traditional American songs. The Missouri Yellowstone Interpretive Center is located just 25 miles SW of downtown Williston so pack the family up and drive out for some all-American fun.