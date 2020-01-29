1 Sometimes older teens need to get out of the house for some nighttime fun. This Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday morning at 8 a.m., the Watford City Roughrider Center is hosting the Lifelight youth night. The Tennessee based band Remedy Drive will be hanging with fans and there will be adult supervised swimming, bounce houses, laser tag, ice skating and music. Tickets are $25 for teens in grades six through 12, so give your teen a night of fun yet safe independence.
2 Animal Lovers are having their Valentine’s Day party this Saturday at The Grand Williston Hotel. Mondak Animal Rescue is holding their annual All Fur Love banquet and auction to benefit the animals and workers at the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center. Starting with a social at 5:30 p.m., there will be food, drinks, music, a silent and live auction. Tickets are $75 and are available at 212 Airport Road and at the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center so get yours today and help a furry friend find his forever home.
3 There is no feeling better than giving back to your fellow man and Black Magic Harley Davidson wants to help you save lives. This Saturday from 12:15 to 4 p.m., Black Magic is hosting the Battle of the Bakken Blood Drive. Organized by Vitalant, this competition pits oilfield companies against one another to raise awareness and give scholarships to the winning team’s choice charity as well as donating blood. Make sure to eat some iron rich food and drink plenty of water to gear up for this noble cause.
4 As we all know, the Super Bowl is this Sunday at 5:30 pm.. which is the biggest day of sports celebration in America. It’s also a time of heavy alcohol consumption. According to BACtrack, which makes smartphone breathalyzers to monitor blood alcohol content, its users in 2014 recorded an average BAC of .091 percent on Super Bowl Sunday. Remember there are a lot of taxi and rideshare services in town and DUI’s are expensive and dangerous to you and others. So here’s something to do this weekend: get a ride home and pick up your car later, or stay the night. Jail is never a fun weekend activity.