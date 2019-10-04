The weather may be changing but Williston still has some excitement for this weekend. No matter your preferences, there's bound to be something you like.
- The 2019 Lewis & Clark Big 10 Showdown starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and goes until Sunday afternoon. Competition catch and release fishing can be very exciting when there is so much at stake. $30,000 grand prize to be precise so come on down and watch the fishermen and women compete for the top prize.
- Ladies also have an opportunity to have a special day this weekend. The Ladies Day Out Fall Festival is happening at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ladies are invited to a craft and vendor event that showcases the artistic talent of other women in the area. The event is open to those 21 and older. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, swag gift bags and lots of raffle prizes. Come out and support our gals in business.
- Motorheads rejoice — this weekend is the Sports Car Club of America car and bike show at Black Magic Harley Davidson. Saturday, Oct. 5, will feature the car and bike show from noon to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 6, the Auto X event will feature agility timed laps for prizes and bragging rights from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Observers of all ages are encouraged to attend and watch these skilled drivers in action
- If you're still clinging to the last remnants of summer, you're in luck. The Horseshoe Bar and Grill is having their last outdoor concert from 8 p.m. to closing on Saturday, Oct. 5. The band “Nostalgia” will be entertaining guests outside for the last time this year. Everyone over the age of 21 is welcome to come.
- For theatre lovers, Entertainment Inc! Is putting on “Making God Laugh” all weekend. The show tells the story of empty nesters Ruthie and Bill and the visits from their adult children. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Monday, Oct. 7, and there is a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.