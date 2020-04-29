April 29, 2020 — On this day in 1931, the King and Queen of Siam were treated to a state dinner with President Hoover at the White House. They were the first absolute monarchs to ever visit the United States, and the first Asian monarchs to visit the White House. They entered the country from the north at Portal, North Dakota.
