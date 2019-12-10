On Tuesday morning, 50 to 60 volunteers manned stations around the First Lutheran Church fellowship hall, taking balls of dough, rolling them flat and putting them on griddles.
It was flatbread day at First Lutheran, an annual precursor to the bake sale, which this year is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. The group started making the bread around 9 a.m., Phyllis Stokke, one of the bake sale co-chairs said.
"We'll go till we get done," she said.
The volunteers were going to make enough flatbread to fill 150 1-pound boxes. That, along with cookies, pie, bread and candy were going to be on offer Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
The First Lutheran bake sale has a unique tradition. Starting at 1 p.m. there will be coffee, pie and rommegrot — a Norwegian porridge. Then, at 2 p.m., a bake sale volunteer rings bell at the back of the fellowship hall and the goodies are officially on sale.
It doesn't take long before they're gone.
The money the bake sale raises goes to support various community organizations, including Upper Missouri Ministries' Camp UMM.
"It's for the good of the community," Stokke said.