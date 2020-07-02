July 2, 2020 — After ten years playing at the Trianon Ballroom in Chicago, Lawrence Welk, native of Strasburg, North Dakota, realized that his days in the Windy City were drawing to a close. The big band craze of the 1930s and '40s was ending, Welk’s crowds were dwindling and the Trianon’s manager had refused repeated requests from the band for salary increases. And so, in 1950, Welk decided to pack up his orchestra and go on tour, hoping for more lucrative engagements in other parts of the country.
Midway through the road tour the band’s manager, Sam Lutz, contacted KTLA, a local Los Angeles television station, about airing Welk’s orchestra. The station manager, following Lutz’s continuous pestering, finally agreed. However, there was a catch. Although KTLA agreed to put the band on the air, it refused to pay any expenses and asked that Welk put up three hundred dollars of his own money to pay for the shooting costs. Lawrence agreed, and his orchestra made its local television debut on May 2 of 1951.
KLTA received numerous telephone calls and letters asking to see more of Lawrence Welk. The station manager quickly informed Welk that he’d be happy to air his band the following week, and would even pay the band for its trouble.
The Lawrence Welk show grew into a successful weekly program in Los Angeles, attracting the interest of the Dodge Motor Company, which was looking for a local show to sponsor. The band leader rebuffed Dodge’s advances, informing the Dodge agent that he was currently being sponsored by Chevrolet. To this, the Dodge employee simply replied, “Oh, I think we just may get you in a Dodge one of these days.”
One month later, the Dodge Motor Company and Mr. Welk signed an agreement giving Dodge exclusive sponsoring rights and Lawrence Welk his own permanent local television program. As the months passed, Welk’s show became even more successful. His ratings were high, and local Los Angeles Dodge dealerships were enjoying increased business. Welk’s success encouraged Dodge to offer Welk a new opportunity — his own show aired nationwide, coast to coast. ABC snatched up the program, and on this day in 1955 the first national broadcast of the Lawrence Welk show aired throughout the nation.
