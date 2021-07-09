Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair may only be a line from a fairytale but Williston has a chance to bring a little magic to cancer patients in need of financial assistance.
Bras for a Cause has many fundraisers and fun events coming up this summer but one of particular note is the Fifth annual Bird and Bogey Tournament, July 16 at Painted Woods Sports Complex and Eagle Ridge golf course.
This year is slightly different however as Rapunzel herself, in the form of the enchanting Monique Slater, will be cutting all of roughly 40 inches of her gorgeous locks to donate to wigs for kids. There will also be a hole in one contest for a chance to win a Harley Davison motorcycle.
The ladies at Bras for a Cause are still looking for groups to buy a table at the event and shooting starts at 7 a.m. Friday morning so mark your calendar, sight in your rifle and dust off those golf clubs because anyone can find a reason to have some fun and friendly competition for a good cause.