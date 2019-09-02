Harmon Park is a common scene for multiculturalism in Williston. The Aloha Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31, was another one of those wonderful examples of the beautiful cultural diversity of our home. Dancers from all walks of life learned traditional Polynesian songs and dances and performed for delighted onlookers.
Native PolynesianPoomaikelani introduced performers demonstrating war dances, songs of devotions to the oceanic gods and celebrations of the beauty of Polynesian countries such as Hawaii, Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand. The Divine Heritage Choir also performed many different arrangements from thousand year old oral story songs to modern day hip hop influenced polynesian songs.
The Divine Heritage Choir hopes to make this style of performance a yearly occurrence in Williston.