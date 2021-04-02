April 2, 2021 — A Fargo police officer suffered an extremely close call on this day in 1917. The narrow scrape resulted during a scuffle between Fargo authorities and a group of men wanted by the Moorhead police department on charges of assault and robbery. Moorhead police had phoned Fargo’s night captain Morton Sydness that evening, asking for his assistance in the capture of the three wanted men.
The three men instigated and participated in a brawl earlier in the evening on the Minnesota side of the river. Ike Kernan reported to Moorhead authorities that he and three friends were playing a lively game of whist at his home when the three men in question arrived on the scene. Kernan gave the names of the men as Jackson, Watt, and Fuller and reported that they all came from Fargo.
Evidently the Fargo men and one of Kernan’s party began bickering; although the finer points of the argument were not clear, it had something to do with a woman. Watt pulled out a gun, and Jackson armed himself with a razor. The two men proceeded to beat the Moorhead man, while Fuller stole the man’s pistol and holster. Kernan’s neighbor grew alarmed by the noise coming from the residence and phoned the Moorhead police. By the time the police arrived though, the Fargo gang had fled the scene. Knowing the men to have come from Fargo, Moorhead’s Chief of Police immediately phoned Captain Sydness.
Sydness recruited Officer Milligan to assist him in apprehending the men. They began their search by visiting the gang’s place of residence, where they did indeed find the three men. The men were placed under arrest and searched; Officer Milligan found the stolen pistol on Fuller. As the officers began escorting their captives to the police station, Watt somehow grabbed the stolen weapon and pointed it at Officer Milligan.
Officer Milligan pulled his firearm and grabbed Watt by the arm. In the tussle thar ensued, both men fired a shot. Milligan’s discharge shot off two of Watt’s fingers, whereas Watt’s shot narrowly missed the officer’s abdomen, shooting instead through his overcoat. Watt escaped after the shooting, but was captured hours later.
All three men were charged with assault and robbery, and Watt faced an additional charge of assaulting a police officer with intent to kill.
