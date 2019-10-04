The family of Ricky Bernard Waitman, the 25-year-old man who was stabbed and killed late Monday, Sept. 30, has started an online fundraising campaign to pay for funeral expenses.
Waitman’s sister, Shalene Waitman, posted the campaign on crowdfunding site GoFundMe.
“Due to our unexpected loss, we will need help giving him a proper burial!” she wrote.
Police and prosecutors say Ricky Waitman died after Rasul Shaw Jr., 24, stabbed him following an altercation. Shaw was arrested a short time later and is being held on $1 million bond on a class AA felony count of murder.
Shalene Waitman closed the description of the campaign with a final plea. “We ask for more than financial support, but friends and family to keep us in your prayers!” she wrote “May God guide us!”
As of Friday evening, the campaign had raised about $3,500 of a $9,000 goal.