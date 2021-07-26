The music director at First Lutheran Church in Williston is launching a series of faith-focused, family-friendly concerts, starting Saturday, July 31.
That concert, “From Age to Age” God In All Things, starts at 6:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church and is free and open to the public. A free will offering will support CHI Health at Home Hospice.
“This event is part of larger vision for the community of Williston,” Meriel Lora, the music director at First Lutheran said. “Our aim is to offer performances and educational concerts regularly and give young aspiring musicians, music lovers, and local performers an opportunity to use their gifts to honor to the One from Whom all blessings flow.”
Lora moved to Williston in 2018 and helped to start an orchestra program at Williston Trinity Christian School, before becoming music director at First Lutheran.
Saturday’s concert is going to have a mix of talent.
“The event will bring talent from across the United States together with our own musicians of Williston, and surrounding towns/cities, to create a unique, soul enriching musical experience featuring choir, soloists, and a pit orchestra,” Lora said. “The performance will feature Christian Classics, Movie Scores, and more!”
In addition to the concert series, Lora hopes to eventually open nonprofit, tuition free music academy for the underprivileged youth of Williston and surrounding areas.