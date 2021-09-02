September 2, 2021 — The Bisbee Gazette published a story about an event that took place, on this date in 1911. The article read, “Saturday evening a bunch of Finlanders loaded up on snoose and Hofman drop and then started in to carve each other in the usual way among those fellows. The affray took place in the alley in back of the telephone central office about ten o’clock in the evening and came near ending fatally for one of the participants. One fellow had several gashes cut about his head and neck,” the story read, “(with) one being within a half inch of the jugular vein.
Nightwatch Hanlon happened to be near when the affair started and soon had the knife artist under arrest.”
The story went on to say, “Judge Durston communicated with the states attorney and the fellow was to have had his hearing Tuesday, but when Hanlon went to feed his prisoner Monday morning, the cell was empty. A broken lock told the story of the fellow’s getaway. The lock was but a flimsy affair and the fellows who lent their assistance found but little trouble in smashing it and liberating the prisoner.
“It is said,” the article continued, “that the row started over a refusal of the injured man to buy more Hofman drop for his companions. According to his story he had bought two bottles during the day and they had made a concoction of the drug, snoose and water and had all gotten beastly drunk or crazy, and when he refused to buy again the butting began.”
Getting back to what got the Finnish harvesters in trouble... Hofman drop or Hoffman’s drops. Norwegian Ole Rynning wrote an emigration guide in 1838 titled “True Account of America for the Information and Help of Peasant and Commoner.” In case of sickness during the voyage over, Rynning recommended taking along brandy, vinegar, several bottles of wine, raisins and prunes, sulpher powder, ointment for “the itch” and... Hoffman’s drops. Hoffmans drops, along with hard liquor, was a popular contraband often used to sweeten the deal in reindeer trading.
What were the drops made of, you ask? Ether: the anesthesia once used to put people under prior to surgery.
