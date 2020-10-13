October 13, 2020 — Today is the birthday of historian Elwyn Robinson; many Dakota Datebook segments have been helped along because of his exceptional research.
Robinson’s great life’s work was History of North Dakota, which was the culmination of 20 years of research. The 600-page book traces the state’s history from its early beginnings to the mid-1960s, and it received the Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History. A review by Hiram Drache in the Journal of American History says, “The title of Elwyn Robinson’s book is a gross understatement. It is anthropology, geography, sociology, economics, ethnology, political science, nature study and theology interwoven into one…volume.”
Elwyn Robinson emerged from his research with a theory he called “Too Much Mistake.” He felt that people who arrived in North Dakota in the 1880s became overly optimistic about settlement, because the state was experiencing above-average rainfall during those years. Easterners who moved here expected weather conditions similar to what they left behind, and the government believed a homestead of 160 acres could adequately provide for any family that worked hard enough.
Reality proved them wrong. Robinson believed that these and other factors soon led to “too many farms, too many miles of railroads and roads, too many towns, banks, schools, colleges, churches, and governmental institutions.” He believed the state simply couldn’t support that much growth within such a short period of time, and North Dakotans would become dependent on the government and abusive Eastern corporations for their survival.
