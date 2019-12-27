27, 2019 — One doesn’t normally think of newspaper editors as life threatening, but in 1910 one was sitting in jail in Cando. Mr. Treadwell, editor of a Rock Lake newspaper, had shot two men in a pool room earlier this week, and nobody was sure if the men would survive.
The District Judge in Towner County set bail at $2,000 – a thousand for each victim, but Rock Lake folks wanted the judge to raise it.
The Devils Lake Journal read, “It seems that the people of Rock Lake are afraid of the editor, and as he has made threats on different occasions and is believed to be insane at times, the citizens are afraid that, if released, he will return to Rock Lake and do more damage. For this reason... a petition has been... forwarded to the judge... the prayer of which is that the amount of the bonds be increased.”
Unfortunately, the Rock Lake paper didn’t publish the outcome; the editor was away from his desk.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.