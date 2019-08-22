What’s more fun than a round golf with your best gal pals? Going shopping and drinking fine wine afterwards with your best gal pals. What makes it even better? When all that fun benefits a noble cause.
For the first Ladies Night at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, which was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, women from all over town left their kids with the hubby and went to play nine holes. Afterwards, Mercedes Ehlinger, golf professional at Eagle Ridge, invited clothing, skin care and hair care product representatives to provide a shopping experience in the clubhouse, called The View Bar and Grill.
“It’s a great night out for any active moms who need a night to themselves or for ladies just wanting to golf, shop and party.” Bre Larsen, bartender at The View Bar and Grill, said.
There will be another Ladies Night event at Eagle Ridge on Setp. 27. The night will include comedy sketches and bourbon-based cocktails, and 50% of event proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals.