October 26, 2020 — Wahpeton was in a tenuous situation in October of 1922. The weather had been dry since June, and fires were rampant throughout the city and surrounding areas, burning barns, a theater and threatening homes. As a result, the mayor and the fire chief had urged citizens to lessen fire risks in all ways possible, even banning the lighting of jack-o-lanterns — unless some rain came.
On this date, the town also banned Halloween shenanigans such as soaping windows. Come Halloween night, the police were out full force, though afterward, the chief of police said kids weren’t as bad as they used to be. Nevertheless, windows, especially of cars, were still soaped … and even jack-o-lanterns—hopefully, unlit—made their appearances.
