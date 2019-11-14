November 14, 2019 — News coming out of Grand Forks on this date in 1906 stated that Martin Doyle had been acquitted for the charge of murdering his Cavalier County neighbor, Vincent Weiler.
The previous winter, Weiler mysteriously disappeared, and soon after, Doyle produced a deed for Weiler’s land. The deed was executed at Snowflake, Manitoba, where the two men had last been seen together. Doyle was then arrested for kidnapping Weiler, but there was no evidence. Toward spring, Weiler was found dead, on the banks of the Pembina River in Manitoba, with a hole in his head. Doyle was arrested again, now for murder.
The leading witness disappeared after the preliminary hearing, and a jury found Doyle not guilty, due to lack of evidence. Justice Richards concurred, and Doyle was set free.
