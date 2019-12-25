It was exactly one week before Christmas when the unthinkable happened.
The trailer that James and Jasmine Gibson, along with their six young sons, called home caught fire.
James came to the area in March and Jasmine, along with 9-year-old Tegan, 8-year-old James Jr., 7-year-old Domanick, 6-year-old Dalton, 4-year-old John and 1-year-old Leroy followed in September. They found a home in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park.
It was on Wednesday night, Dec. 18, that the trailer the eight, as well as their dog, Quartz, live in burned. The family lost everything.
Donations have come in to replace some of what was lost. The biggest concern right now is finding a place to live.
Since the day after the fire, the family has been living in two rooms at the Quality Inn. Their time there is supposed to end on Thursday, Dec. 26.
“It seems like everywhere you turn, there’s no housing,” Jasmine said.
It’s especially difficult with no family around. If they can’t find a place to live, then Jasmine and the boys will likely go back to Idaho.
“But on the other hand, it’s not like there’s a lot in Idaho,” James said.
Finding support
The Gibson’s families might not be nearby, but they have found an outpouring of support from the community.
Kevin Gibbs, a neighbor, has been helping to collect donations. He said that as of Monday, community members had filled a 30-foot horse trailer — the trailer was provided by the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where the Gibsons attend — with clothes, toys and home goods.
The family spent the night at his place on the night of the fire.
Gibbs posted an online fundraiser the day after the blaze with a goal of $5,000. As of Tuesday morning, it had brought in more than $2,500.
People have been bringing donations by regularly since he first posted about the fire online. Not long after the first post, one family brought wrapped presents over, and it wasn’t until later, when things calmed down, that Gibbs realized what had happened.
The children of that family saw the post and wanted to donate their Christmas presents, since they saw that the Gibsons had lost so much.
The generosity of the community has stunned Gibbs.
“It moved me personally more than I can say,” he said.’
What’s next
James said his biggest concern isn’t himself, it’s the kids.
“I’m worried about the kids being taken care of,” he said.
Jasmine said she isn’t sure that what happened has really sunk in with the boys. They were scared when the fire started, and one of her sons didn’t want to leave her side the next day.
The donations have been a major help, but James said he doesn’t expect donations to cover everything that was lost. He knows he’ll have to work to rebuild what they had.
“I’m looking at it as a hand up, not a hand out,” he said.