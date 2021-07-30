July 30, 2021 — Small pox decimated the Mandan tribe in 1837. When Chief Four Bears died on July 30, artist George Caitlin wrote:
“This fine fellow...watched every one of his family die about him, his wives and his children... when he walked out, around the village, and wept over the final destruction of his tribe; his braves and warriors all laid low; when he came back to his lodge, where he covered his whole family with a number of robes, and wrapping another around himself, went out upon a hill at a little distance, where he laid for several days...resolved to starve himself to death. He remained there until the sixth day, when he had just strength enough to creep back to the village...and laying his body alongside...his family, drew his robe over him, and died on the ninth day... So have perished the friendly and hospitable Mandans.”
