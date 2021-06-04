June 4, 2021 — Philippe Regis De Trobriand was born in France on this date in 1816. He was educated in Paris and trained for a military career. In 1841, he traveled to the U.S., met and married a New York heiress, and worked as a journalist. He fought in the Civil War and was present when Robert E. Lee surrendered.
In August 1867, De Trobriand became commander of Fort Stevenson near present-day Garrison, and it was here that he tried his hand as an artist. He proved a natural and created an impressive body of work depicting North Dakota landscapes and Native American portraits.
Twenty-seven reproductions are on permanent display in the Ft. Stevenson Guardhouse near Garrison, and several originals are part of the main exhibit at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.