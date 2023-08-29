The Williston Police Association hosted the 54th annual 'Guns vs Hoses' softball game on Saturday evening. The annual event is a charity event to help raise money for the association. The Police Association is made up of members of the Williston Police Department. Their goal is the help raise money for different programs throughout the community. From helping raise money for fallen officers from around the state to local programs such as the Girl Scouts. 

It was eventful throughout the day beginning before the gates of Ardean Aafedt Stadium were even open.



Tags

Load comments