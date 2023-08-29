The Williston Police Association hosted the 54th annual 'Guns vs Hoses' softball game on Saturday evening. The annual event is a charity event to help raise money for the association. The Police Association is made up of members of the Williston Police Department. Their goal is the help raise money for different programs throughout the community. From helping raise money for fallen officers from around the state to local programs such as the Girl Scouts.
It was eventful throughout the day beginning before the gates of Ardean Aafedt Stadium were even open.
First Responders from the Williston Police Department and the Williston Fire Department spent the day with the community, enjoying games with adults as well as snow cones and a inflatable bounce house for the youth to have fun at Davidson Park.
Community Engagement Liaison Calli Stellmacher said that it was a great opportunity for members of the community to come and hang out with the members of the police and fire department and see them in a different light.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community to get to hang out with some officers and get to see what they do on their off time with our firefighters.” Stellmacher said.
54 years of the fun tradition stresses the importance of having a good relationship between it's community and their First Responders. A relationship Williston is proud to have. The fun softball game, serves as a tool to help strengthen the relationship each year. It is also important for the two departments to have a good relationship as they help protect the community with the help of each other and the two departments.
“Unfortunately, nationwide some other places don’t have that great relationship between their fire department and their police department. It’s kind of a fun little competition, we look forward to it every year between the two agencies because we do have a great working relationship. We are constantly going on calls together, it is very important for us to have that good established relationship. This is one of those fun things and a little friendly competition for supporting both of our major public service agencies within the city.” Public Information Officer Heather Cook said.
When the first pitch went across the plate the two sides were ready to play. The softball game was a slow pitch game that went nine innings. Throughout the game in between innings the Police Association would give prizes of toys away for the children in the crowd. In some special innings there would be a competition on the field from the youth of the crowd. Such as two kids, one dressed in police equipment (vest, coat, etc.) and firefighter equipment (helmet, jacket, etc.) who lined up on base and raced to home plate.
“The game was great, it was a lot of fun. It went as good as we could have expected. There is a lot of planning, a lot of chaos on the day. Everything seemed to go super smooth and we had a lot of fun.” Calli Stellmacher said.
The supporters who came to the game were treated to an entertaining game that went down to the final inning. The Fire Department led from the fourth inning until the final inning when the Police Department would get home and score six runs the complete the comeback to win 8-6 and retain bragging rights for another year.
The game was a success and it couldn't have been done without the support from the community and a great relationship between our local First Responders.
“Thank you to everyone who came out and joined in and cheered for us and the fire department. It was a lot of fun.” Stellmacher said