Get ready to be charmed by music and tales of the American West when the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center hosts Cowboy Poets this weekend.
Stop out to the Confluence Center on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as some of the area's most well known cowboys share their unique stories, poems and music about cowboy culture and life in the West. The Confluence Center hosts cowboy poets each year as one of its most popular events. This year's event will feature six poets from across the state.
- Bill Lowman is a North Dakota rancher who has shared his cowboy poetry and visual artwork across the nation. He is a charter member of the National Cowboy Poetry gathering in Elko, Nevada and the founder of the Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Medora.
- Brent Voigt has been a professional entertainer for more than thirty years. He is a member of the multi-talented band “Thunder Road” and works on a ranch southwest of Rhame.
- D.W. Groethe is a ranch hand, poet and singer who was born and raised in western North Dakota and has lived in Montana for more than 25 years. Groethe is a nationally known performer, appearing at the Western Folklife Center’s National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the National Folk Festival, the Library of Congress and The Kennedy Center.
- Jarle Kvale creates humorous verse using his experiences with horses, rodeo, and North Dakota rural living. He is the host and producer of "Back at the Ranch," a weekly half-hour radio show featuring a mix of western music and cowboy poetry.
- Bob Peterman lives southwest of Wibaux, Montana, and creates original music and poetry based on the ranch life of his generation. He has been a featured performer at the national cowboy poetry gathering, as well as many other events.
- Jonathan Odermann finds inspiration from ranch life in the badlands of western North Dakota to create a blend of humorous and thought provoking poems. He has been a featured performer at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.