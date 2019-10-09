October 9, 2019 — Trail bosses knew the better the cook, the better the men he could hire, because one of the few pleasures in a cowpoke’s day was eating. Preferred cuisine included beans, Sourdough Biscuits, Red Bean Pie and Vinegar Pie. Here’s the recipe for another delicacy, Sonofabitch Stew:
Kill off a young steer. Cut up about a pound of beef, half a pound of liver, and half a heart into 1" cubes. Pull the marrow from one of the calf’s bones and slice into small rings. Place all in a Dutch oven, cover with water, and simmer for 2 to 3 hours. Add one set of sweetbreads (or stomach glands) and one set of brains, chopped. Add salt, pepper and Louisiana hot sauce to taste and simmer another hour without boiling.
