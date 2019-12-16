A couple has given a $50,000 matching grant to support building repairs for the historic Skabo Church near Alamo.
The church holds not only historical significance but also sentimental significance for Patrick and Tammy Sogard, who gave the gift through the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation.
“Growing up in northwest North Dakota, the Skabo Church outside of Alamo is a place we visited often,” Patrick Sogard said. “My wife and I are excited to support area volunteers working to keep the church in good condition. The $50,000 gift will be a matching grant, where volunteers will be charged with raising an additional $50,000 from the broader community to maximize the gift to the church.”
By acting as a pass-through entity, the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation is meeting its mission is to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving throughout Williams, Divide, and McKenzie Counties, Ward Koeser, foundation board president, said.
“Serving as a pass through allows the community foundation to support a variety of charitable causes, including unincorporated churches and community groups,” Koeser said. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to partner with great people throughout northwest North Dakota, like Patrick and Tammy, to keep our communities vibrant.”
The Skabo Church was built in 1919 by area settlers and, while no longer in operation, serves as a historical and cultural cornerstone for many who grew up in the area.