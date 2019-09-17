Sept. 18
Kid Stop Art: 4-5 p.m. Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $10-$50. Kid Stop ArtK — 6th GradeThis is a great stop for the kids on thier way to gymnastics or hockey practice, or waiting for a sibling! Miss Mary will come prepared for some fun arts and crafts for your kids to create and take home! Drop-ins more than welcome! WednesdaysSeptember 11 — November 134-5 pm10 week sessionRough Rider Center Included in Kids Stop After School Program RegistrationNon Kids Stop After School Students$50 for full session$10 or drop-ins
2019 Tip-A-Cop: 5-9 p.m. Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 6 26th Street West, Williston. Join your local law enforcement at your Neighborhood’s Applebee’s Grill and Bar as they volunteer their time to serve you, and donate 100% of their tips earned to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.
Open Studio: 5:30-8 p.m. James Memorial Art Center, 621 1st Avenue West, Williston. Use the handicap door on the north side of the building. Artists will meet in the classroom. Free and open to the public. The only thing we ask is that artists bring their own supplies. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the office at: 701.774.3601 or email us at jmps@nemont.net
Visual Artists Club: 7-8 p.m. James Memorial Art Center, 621 1st Avenue West, Williston. Every third Wednesday of the month at 7 pm at the James Memorial Art Center
Sept. 19
Baby Story Time: 10-10:30 a.m. Williston Public Library, 1302 Davidson Drive, Williston.
Faith Quilters: 1-2 p.m. Faith United Methodist Church, 219 1st Avenue West, Williston.
After School Art-3rd-6th Grade: 4-5 p.m. Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $10-$50. 3rd-6th GradeNAME THAT ARTISTLearn all about famous artists while you learn new techniques in painting, drawing and more!ThursdaysSeptember 12 — November 144-5 pm $50 for full session$10 per classDrop-ins welcome10 week session
Williams County Planning & Zoning: 6-7 p.m. Williams County Planning & Zoning, 206 East Broadway, Williston.
Sept. 20
2019 Welcome to Watford Celebration table reservation: 4:30-6:45 p.m. Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $25-$100. This second annual event will once again take place at the Rough Rider Center. We are encouraging businesses, organizations, service clubs, and houses of worship to reserve a table to promote your organization's goods and/or services. Feel free to bring pull up banner, business cards, promotional items and a smiling face to introduce your organization to members of our community. We aren't looking for you to sell anything, but rather give out information to potential customers/participants. Each reservation ($25 for a nonprofit, $100 for a business) includes 2 chairs and an 8 foot table on the celebration floor. There is no cost for the public to attend this event. Exact details are still be worked out, but there will be bouncy houses, there will be face painting for the kids, and there are other things in the works! Additionally there will be a home Watford City High School Wolves football game next door to the Rough Rider Center following at 7pm. If you choose the "pay by check" option, checks should be written to McKenzie County JDA, and delivered to Daniel Stenberg at the McKenzie County Courthouse in person or via mail: McKenzie County JDA 201 5th St NW, Ste 600, Watford City ND 58854. Reservations will not be complete until payment is received. Limited space is available.
Off the Hook Crochet & Knit Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Williston Community Library, 1302 Davidson Drive, Williston. Bring your latest and greatest crochet or knit projects and craft with others. The library does have beginner supplies for loan to get you started.
Wild West Days Presents Extreme Bullriding followed by Slamabama: 7-10 p.m. Raymond Family Community Center, Williston , Williston. Cost: $10-$25. Featuring the 4th annual Bull Rider’s Challenge: Shane Gunderson and Chad Baumann will go head to head to raise money for BRAS for A CAUSE! Adult tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Kids tickets (age 4-12) $10.
Open Mic Night: 8-10 p.m. James Memorial Art Center, 621 1st Avenue West, Williston.