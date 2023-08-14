First Responders are notable members of the community who are often pillars that help thrive and maintain the public around them. A healthy relationship with the members that surround them are crucial for the success of a community.
The Williston Police Association continues to bring this importance to the forefront with the announcement of the 54th annual 'Guns vs Hoses' Softball Game. The light hearted day of softball is a competition of bragging rights against the Police Department of Williston and the Williston Fire Department that takes place on August 26 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
The Williston Police Association is made up of members of the Williston Police Department who help give money back to the community. The association can help out in a number of different ways such as help Girl Scouts reach a goal and other community programs that might need help. The association also helps give back to police around the state as well such as donate money to fallen officers and their families. The 'Guns vs Hoses' Softball Game is the associations biggest fundraising event.
“The whole point of the Police Association is to give back to the community and to other First Responders.” Public Information Officer for City of Williston Heather Cook said.
The event begins at 3 p.m. with inflatables for children along with Jer Bears Sno Shack with the chance to get to know the members of each department before first pitch. The gates of the stadium will open at 4 p.m. with first pitch thrown at 5 p.m.
During the game there will also be 50/50 raffle tickets, prizes for kids between innings, and completely knew this year in partnership with the Williston Police Department and WPA will be two miniature electric ride along replicas of the WPD squad cars for children to enjoy.
“It is a great opportunity for the community to see police officers to see firefighters in a completely different light and get to see them just be humans getting to do something fun. “It is also an opportunity for kids to come meet some officers too if they would like. To see them off duty and having fun.” President of the Williston Police Association Calli Stellmacher said.
The Firefighters will be looking to take home the trophy this year as the Police Department has held bragging rights for multiple years.