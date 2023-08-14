54th Annual 'Guns vs Hoses'

 Williston Police Association

First Responders are notable members of the community who are often pillars that help thrive and maintain the public around them. A healthy relationship with the members that surround them are crucial for the success of a community. 

The Williston Police Association continues to bring this importance to the forefront with the announcement of the 54th annual 'Guns vs Hoses' Softball Game. The light hearted day of softball is a competition of bragging rights against the Police Department of Williston and the Williston Fire Department that takes place on August 26 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.

New this year, two replica ride along squad cars will be raffled off. 


